Sint Maarten PJIAE to Host Third Annual Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports Conference Redactie 02-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the landing strip at PJIA. Photo: DCCA

PHILIPSBURG — Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is set to host the third annual Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) conference from November 18 to 19, 2024. This prestigious event will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and partners to focus on sustainable air transportation and inter-island collaborations in the Dutch Caribbean.

The DCCA “Flight to the Future” conference has become a key platform for regional collaboration and knowledge sharing. Building on the success of the previous year’s conference, held at Curaçao International Airport, PJIAE aims to offer an even more engaging experience for participants.

Brian Mingo, CEO of the airport, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We are honored to host the third DCCA conference on St. Maarten. This event is crucial for advancing inter-island collaboration and exploring innovative solutions for the future of air travel.”

Hybrid

The conference will feature presentations from local and international speakers, panel discussions with industry experts, and ample networking opportunities. Attendees will have the option to participate in person or virtually, following the successful virtual format from the previous conference.

12