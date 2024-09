Bonaire Police and Customs Bonaire crack down on illegal street races Redactie 03-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An impression of the joint action which saw the closure of the Randolph Statius van Eps road in both directions. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday evening, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and Customs CN conducted a joint operation on Kaya Ir. Randolph Statius van Eps, targeting illegal activities, particularly motorcycle races. The road was closed, and 92 vehicles, including cars, scooters, and quads, were inspected.

Authorities issued 18 fines for violations such as driving without a valid license or insurance. Additionally, several vehicles were impounded, and suspected drugs were seized. KPCN urges the public to avoid participating in illegal activities and warns of continued enforcement efforts.

