Police Bonaire arrests several drivers under influence

KRALENDIJK – Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) once again arrested several drivers over the weekend who had taken to the wheel under the influence of alcohol.

On Saturday evening, 21-year-old J.Y.J.S. was arrested after reports of reckless driving behavior. An alert citizen who observed the behavior removed S. from his car and alerted the police. They found the driver smelling strongly of alcohol and exhibiting other signs of intoxication.

On Sunday, at 4 o’clock in the morning, a 43-year-old man with the initials I.G.G. was arrested after causing a hit-and-run accident on Kaya Avelino Cecilia. When apprehended, the man had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and smelled of alcohol. Additionally, he was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license.

Warnings

KPCN has issued multiple warnings to take stricter action against drivers who get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. Lately, almost every weekend sees at least one driver being apprehended. KPCN also warns that in serious cases, drivers may face criminal prosecution and a substantial prison sentence.