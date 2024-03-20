Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
2024-03-20 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock, two searches were conducted in Rincon. It concerns a house on Kaya Shoshori and a house on Kaya Taki.
The searches took place as part of an investigation into recent thefts of vehicles, including e-bikes and scooters. In the house on Kaya Shoshori, a man with the initials P.L.P., 21 years old, and a man with the initials J.S.P., 19 years old, were arrested.
In Kaya Taki, a man with the initials R.S.D.W., 19 years old, was arrested. Various relevant items were confiscated during the searches for the investigation. The investigation in this case continues.
