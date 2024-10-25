Police and justice Police Bonaire conducts targeted traffic checks during cruise ship visit Redactie 25-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- In coordination with the Department of Supervision and Enforcement (T&H) of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) carried out a targeted traffic inspection during the visit of a cruise ship.

The checks focused on drivers transporting tourists, including taxis and other tourist transport services, at key locations such as the stadium and south pier. A total of 25 vehicles were inspected for valid licenses, insurance papers, and the required permits for passenger transport.

While some drivers initially lacked the necessary documents, these were later submitted and found to be in order. The initiative, which aims to ensure safe and regulated transport, is part of broader efforts to maintain road safety for both residents and visitors to the island.

The police emphasize the importance of carrying valid documentation at all times and will continue to monitor compliance with traffic regulations.

