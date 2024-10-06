Police and justice
Police Bonaire issues another series of fines for traffic violations
06-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) have recently handed out fines no fewer than 72 times to drivers for various traffic violations.
These include 28 for driving without a valid driver’s license, 19 for driving without valid insurance, 6 instances of driving without a seatbelt, 4 for driving without a license plate, 5 for parking violations, 3 for driving without a helmet, three times for using a mobile phone while driving, 2 for allowing a minor to drive without a license, and 1 instance for driving against the flow of traffic.
Compliance
KPCN urges drivers to comply with the existing traffic regulations. The spokesperson for KPCN also mentions that the traffic checks will continue.
7
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire’s tourism sector calls for significantly increased government investment
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire issues another series of fines for traffic violations
-
Aviation & Travel
Bonairean pilot promoted to captain on Saab Z Air
-
St. Eustatius
UNESCO recognizes African Burial Grounds on Statia
-
Events
Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire glad about interest for Alzheimer Awareness Walk
-
Advertisement
World Teachers Day
-
Bonaire
RCN-Unit SZW visits Kas di Kuido on Senior Citizens Day
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
More News
-
Bonaire
Bonaire’s tourism sector calls for significantly increased government investment
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire issues another series of fines for traffic violations
-
Aviation & Travel
Bonairean pilot promoted to captain on Saab Z Air
-
St. Eustatius
UNESCO recognizes African Burial Grounds on Statia
-
Events
Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire glad about interest for Alzheimer Awareness Walk
-
Advertisement
World Teachers Day
-
Bonaire
RCN-Unit SZW visits Kas di Kuido on Senior Citizens Day
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension