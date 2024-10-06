Police and justice Police Bonaire issues another series of fines for traffic violations Redactie 06-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) have recently handed out fines no fewer than 72 times to drivers for various traffic violations.

These include 28 for driving without a valid driver’s license, 19 for driving without valid insurance, 6 instances of driving without a seatbelt, 4 for driving without a license plate, 5 for parking violations, 3 for driving without a helmet, three times for using a mobile phone while driving, 2 for allowing a minor to drive without a license, and 1 instance for driving against the flow of traffic.

Compliance

KPCN urges drivers to comply with the existing traffic regulations. The spokesperson for KPCN also mentions that the traffic checks will continue.

