Bonaire Police Finds Dog Food Mixed with Illegal Poison in Multiple Locations Redactie 16-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the poisend dog food encounterd in Lagun. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, the Bonaire police received a report of a dog that had been poisoned and subsequently died. Following an investigation, it was discovered that in several locations in the Lagun area, unknown individuals had placed dog food mixed with an illegal pesticide.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) is warning dog owners to remain vigilant regarding this issue. It is important to note that this is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the same area.

Despite previous speculation about who might be responsible for placing the poisoned bait, it has never resulted in an arrest.

Call to the Public

The police are now calling on anyone with information about the placement of the poisoned bait to contact the police at 715 8000 or anonymously via the tip line at 9310.

