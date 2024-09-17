Police and justice
Police force Bonaire asks for assistance in search for suspects
17-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – In the late hours of Thursday, September 14, 2023, an arson occurred on Kaya Hulanda. On that day, a car parked outside a house property was set on fire.
KPCN is now requesting the help of residents in identifying the suspects. In the following camera footage, the suspects can be seen on bicycles before setting the vehicle on fire and after the act was committed.
KPCN asks people who recognize these individuals to contact the police via 715 8000 or the anonymous tip line 9310.
6
More News
-
Bonaire
Former TCB Director Ronnie Pieters Passes Away
-
Saba
Driver on Saba hurts as breaks give out and car lands upside down
-
Police and justice
Police force Bonaire asks for assistance in search for suspects
-
Bonaire
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management delays Motor Traffic Guarantee Fund for fourteen years
-
Advertisement
Invitation Information Session KPCN St. Eustatius
-
Aviation & Travel
MP Peter van Haassen accuses Winair of monopolistic behavior on St. Eustatius and Saba routes
-
Bonaire
Bonaire also faces potential grid overload due to rise of solar panels and home batteries
-
Advertisement
Invitation Information Session KPCN Saba
More News
-
Bonaire
Former TCB Director Ronnie Pieters Passes Away
-
Saba
Driver on Saba hurts as breaks give out and car lands upside down
-
Police and justice
Police force Bonaire asks for assistance in search for suspects
-
Bonaire
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management delays Motor Traffic Guarantee Fund for fourteen years
-
Advertisement
Invitation Information Session KPCN St. Eustatius
-
Aviation & Travel
MP Peter van Haassen accuses Winair of monopolistic behavior on St. Eustatius and Saba routes
-
Bonaire
Bonaire also faces potential grid overload due to rise of solar panels and home batteries
-
Advertisement
Invitation Information Session KPCN Saba