Police force Bonaire asks for assistance in search for suspects Redactie 17-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In the late hours of Thursday, September 14, 2023, an arson occurred on Kaya Hulanda. On that day, a car parked outside a house property was set on fire.

KPCN is now requesting the help of residents in identifying the suspects. In the following camera footage, the suspects can be seen on bicycles before setting the vehicle on fire and after the act was committed.

KPCN asks people who recognize these individuals to contact the police via 715 8000 or the anonymous tip line 9310.

