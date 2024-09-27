Police and justice Police in Bonaire finally take action against illegal parkers Redactie 27-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

In many cases it concerns visitors, who park where this clearly is not allowed. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) finally took action on Wednesday against the escalating issue of illegal parking in downtown Kralendijk.

According to KPCN, illegal parking not only causes inconvenience, but often creates dangerous situations for other road users. During a traffic check on Wednesday morning, a total of 28 fines were issued, 21 of which were for illegal parking, and five vehicles were towed. Despite the availability of 30 parking spaces at Brion parking lot, many drivers still chose to park illegally.

On Thursday morning, six more drivers were fined, and two cars were towed. KPCN warns that illegally parked vehicles in the downtown area and its surroundings will be towed, with the costs being the responsibility of the owner.

