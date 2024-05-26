Saba Police Officer Abdul van Daal wins Bay to Bay Challenge Walk Saba Redactie 26-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Abdul van Daal completed the walk in 1 hour and 13 minutes. Photo: Dave Levenstone.

THE BOTTOM-Police Officer Alex Abdul van Daal turned out the winner of the second edition of the ‘Bay to Bay Challenge Walk’ which starts at Cove Bay and ends at Fort Bay.

Abdul van Daal turned out to be the fastest male participant, completing the walk in one hour and 13 minutes. The distance of the walk is 9.3 kilometres.

However, what makes the walk hardest is that there are steep up- and downhill parts in the route.