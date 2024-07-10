Saba Police Officer dismissed for severe dereliction of duty in Saba Redactie 10-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – The regional manager of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) has unconditionally dismissed a police officer for severe dereliction of duty. The dismissal follows a disciplinary investigation into the officer’s improper use of his service weapon during an off-duty incident on Saba, on December 31st to January 1st, 2024.

The officer allegedly drew his service weapon at a hospitality venue, prompting both a disciplinary investigation by the KPCN’s Internal Affairs Bureau and a criminal investigation by the National Investigation Department.

The disciplinary investigation found the officer guilty of severe dereliction of duty, with behavior incompatible with police standards. As a result, the officer, who had been on administrative leave since the investigation began, was formally dismissed in early May. He had six weeks to appeal the decision, which is now final. The criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Chief of Police Alwyn Braaf emphasized the importance of integrity within the force, stating that unprofessional and irresponsible behavior would not be tolerated, and that the dismissal was necessary to maintain trust and safety within the community.

49