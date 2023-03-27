Police officers Bonaire start action to fix up barely habitable houses

KRALENDIJK – Two young police officers, Davidlee Winklaar and Raheem Janga have started an action to repair almost uninhabitable houses on the island and make them somewhat habitable again.

While carrying out their work, the two officers noticed that several homes, sometimes also located on the main road of Kralendijk, were in an extremely deplorable state and the residents themselves had no money to effect an improvement.

The officers then decided to take action and start a project to do something about the miserable living situation of those involved. “If we all lend a hand, we will succeed in improving the situation of these people,” say Winklaar and Janga.

Last weekend work started on a first house, located directly next to the building of Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN). After two days of hard work, there was already a significant difference.

Help and donations

The project of the duo quickly gained support from several others on the island. Selibon, for example, delivered a large container, collected it during the weekend to be emptied and returned it to be filled a second time. There are also people who have been encouraged by the action of the two to help either with the work or with the donation of material.