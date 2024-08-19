Police and justice Police on Bonaire conduct speed controls Redactie 19-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The controls were executed using the laser gun. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – On the morning of Wednesday, August 14th, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) conducted a traffic control focused on vehicle speed.

The traffic control took place on Kaya Ir. R. Statius van Eps. The speed of approaching vehicles was measured using a special speed measuring device (laser gun).

On Kaya Ir. R. Statius van Eps, the maximum allowed speed is 60 km per hour. During the control, the speed of a total of 10 cars was measured, and 4 fines were issued for exceeding the maximum allowed speed. The recorded speeds ranged from 70 to 83 km per hour.

Warning

KPCN will continue this type of speed control in the coming days in different parts of our island and warns all motorists to pay attention to their speed. In urban areas (built-up areas), the maximum allowed speed is 40 km per hour, and outside built-up areas, it is 60 km per hour.

