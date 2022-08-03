3 augustus 2022 10:23 am

Police on Bonaire once again arrests drunk driver

KRALENDIJK- In the nightly hours of Monday, August 1, around 00:40 a 42-year-old man with initials J.L.C.J. arrested on the Kaya Nikiboko north for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A patrol saw the suspect’s car lurching. The driver was stopped and it was immediately determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for this. The suspect was later found not to have a driver’s license.

One of the two women who was in the car with the suspect could not show any valid documents. She was subsequently handed over to the immigration department.

