Police and justice
Police St. Eustatius hands out various fines during planned traffic control
2024-03-12 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Friday, March 8th, between 8:30 PM and 10:00 PM, several vehicles were stopped by officers of Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) for a traffic control in Oranje Bay.
During the inspection, 13 cars were checked, and 4 fines were issued. Of the fines three were for driving without a valid driving licence and one for driving without a valid insurance.
Rules
A KPCN spokesperson stresses the importance to drive with necessary documents in the vehicle. KPCN also stresses the importance of adhering to the rules of the Traffic Ordinance. This, according to police, also contributes to safe traffic on the island.
