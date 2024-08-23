Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned
23-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is raising alarms after a violent incident at a high school in South Reward during the first week of the 2024/2025 school year.
A video of the incident, circulated on social media, has prompted an active investigation. The KPSM emphasizes the need for immediate action and calls on parents to discuss the serious consequences of violence with their children.
March
In response to the incidents, a March Against Youth Violence is scheduled for Friday, August 23rd, starting at Sint Maarten Academy and ending at Sint Dominic School. The community is urged to join in support.
