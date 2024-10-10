Police urges responsible behavior and cooperation during Regatta Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) has issued a call on Wednesday for everyone enjoying the Regatta 2024, to do so safely.
The police reminded the public of the importance of traffic safety and adherence to traffic rules. Drivers are urged not to drink alcohol while driving, to wear seatbelts, and to transport children safely. Parents are called upon to warn their children against dangerous behavior in traffic.
During events, the public is asked to use reusable cups and park their cars safely. KPCN also reminded everyone that barricades should not be moved, and bicycles and scooters are prohibited in restricted areas.
“The police will not tolerate violence or aggression and calls for cooperation to ensure a safe Regatta,” said a KPCN spokesperson.
