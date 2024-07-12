Politics Political Crisis Unfolds in St. Eustatius: Commissioner Arlene Spanner-Schmidt Loses Support Reporter 11-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Dismissed Commissioner Arlene Spanner-Schmidt did not say much during the meeting, but expressed she felt a strong 'lack of respect' from certain Council Members.

ORANJESTAD- A motion of ‘withdrawal of support’ presented by PLP Council member Rechelline Leerdam, which passed with two votes in favor and one against, has led to the removal of outgoing Commissioner Arlene Spanner-Schmidt.

During Thursday’s Island Council meeting, all four present members expressed their views on Leerdam’s motion. Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP) supported the motion, citing a lack of tangible results from the Executive Council. In contrast, Councilman Glenn Schmidt (also PLP) expressed dissatisfaction with the no-confidence vote, noting that the motion’s name had been subtly changed but its intent remained the same. Schmidt urged his PLP colleagues to consider alternative solutions for resolving issues with Spanner-Smith.

DP Council member Raquel Spanner-Carty also disapproved of the situation, calling it a sad day for St. Eustatius. “I have not voted you in, and I won’t vote you out,” said Spanner-Carty in the direction of the beleaguered Commisioner, before leaving the Council floor prior to the vote.

Secret

The secret ballot, conducted per article 31 of the WOLBES, resulted in two votes for the motion and one against, as only three Council members participated due to Spanner-Carty’s departure and another member’s absence. Consequently, the motion was accepted, leading to Spanner-Schmidt’s ousting.

In an interview with the BES-Reporter on Thursday evening, Leerdam explained that dissatisfaction with the Executive Council’s performance prompted the withdrawal of support for Spanner-Smith. She emphasized that despite numerous discussions within the party, Spanner-Schmidt did not resign voluntarily. Leerdam expressed that the Executive Council, supported by the Island Council majority, had failed to deliver on election promises.

Restructuring

Leerdam clarified that the intention was not to target individuals but to initiate necessary changes for better governance. “We are restructuring this Government, hoping it will lead to better results for the island,” she stated.

The reason why the PLP’s dissatisfaction led only to Spanner-Schmidt’s removal and not that of fellow Commissioner Reuben Merkman remains unclear, a point also raised by Councilman Schmidt during the meeting.

