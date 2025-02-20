Bonaire Population Screening CN visits businesses to promote cancer screening Redactie 20-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – To raise awareness about the population screening programs, Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands is offering the presentation “Mi tambe ke” to organizations in the coming period.

In January, Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands placed particular emphasis on cervical cancer screening. On January 15, an open house was held in collaboration with Fundashon Mariadal, and the screening organization hosted a fitness event. Over 1,400 women between the ages of 30 and 60 have participated since 2022.

Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands also provides women aged 50 to 75 the opportunity to participate in breast cancer screening.

Also screening colon cancer

Additionally, the screening organization will soon begin offering colon cancer screening, available to both men and women aged 55 to 75.

