Economy Population Shift: Saba gains, Sint Eustatius loses residents in 2023 Redactie 30-05-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On January 1, 2024, the Caribbean Netherlands had a population of 30,397, an increase of 979 (3 percent) compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily attributed to the population increase on Bonaire, largely due to migration. On Saba, the number of residents increased due to a migration surplus, while Sint Eustatius experienced a decline in population due to a migration deficit. These findings are based on new data from The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Population of Sint Eustatius Decreased by 89

On January 1, 2024, Sint Eustatius had 3,204 residents, 89 fewer (3 percent) than at the beginning of 2023. This was mainly due to more people leaving the island than moving in. Natural growth was limited. The number of residents of Sint Eustatius born outside the Caribbean Netherlands decreased by 65, particularly those born in European Netherlands, the United States, and the Dominican Republic.

Population of Saba Increased by 25

On January 1, 2024, Saba had 2,060 residents, an increase of 25 (1 percent) compared to the previous year. More people moved to Saba (60) than left. Natural growth was limited. The number of residents of Saba born outside the Caribbean Netherlands increased by 34, mainly from Central and South America.

Population of Bonaire Increased by Over 1,000 in 2023

Bonaire had a total of 25,133 residents on January 1, 2024, an increase of 1,043 people (4 percent) compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily attributed to migration, with 941 new residents, and to a lesser extent, natural growth (98 people, the difference between births and deaths). The number of residents of Bonaire born outside the Caribbean Netherlands increased by over 1,000 people, mainly due to an increase in people from the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Venezuela, and European Netherlands.