Portfolios divided in Bonaire Executive Council

KRALENDIJK – After the announcement of the commissioners in the new Executive Council supported by the parties PDB, M21, and the Vrolijk faction, the allocation of portfolios among the three commissioners is now known.

During the first executive council meeting, the portfolio distribution was determined in accordance with Article 2 of the Rules of Procedure.

The Island Governor is responsible for Public Order and Safety, Disaster Management, and Elections.

Commissioner Clark Abraham is in charge of the Directorate of Business Operations & Support, Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement, animal welfare, economic affairs and tourism, and sports policy.

Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia oversees the Directorate of Spatial Planning and Development, while Commissioner Nina den Heyer is responsible for the Directorate of Society and Care.

