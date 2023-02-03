Positive growth figures in tourism Bonaire continue in January‘23

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) reports that Bonaire welcomed a total of 16,285 stayover visitors in January 2023. More than 10% more stayover visitors were registered compared to January 2019.

Bonaire’s two largest source markets have shown signs of growth. There were a total of 8,383 Dutch(51%) and 3,938 American stayover visitors (24%). Furthermore, 1,428 (or 8%) of all visitors to Bonaire came from the neighboring island of Curaçao.Bonaire received 533 Canadian stayover visitors in January, making Canada the fourth best performing market on the island that month. Several secondary markets, including Germany, Aruba, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Colombia, maintained the same market share in January 2023 as in December 2022.

TCB continuously evaluates the tourism industry by tracking key performance indicators and comparing them to the pre-pandemic situation. As one of Bonaire’s most successful years ever, 2019 now serves as the barometer by which to measure tourism on the island. Visitors from the United States stayed an average of seven nights and visitors from the Netherlands averaged fourteen. Furthermore, most Americans are middle-aged (55+), while most Dutch people are younger (45+).

Cruise ships

In December 2022, 30 cruise ships called at Bonaire, with a total of 73,952 passengers



