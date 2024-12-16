News Preparations for Black Rocks Harbor Saba Underway Reporter 16-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the area where Saba's new harbor will be realized. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- The Black Rocks Harbor Project on Saba is set to begin initial site preparations in early 2025, with road access construction following in the first quarter. Since the project contract with Ballast Nedam began on October 8, 2024, preliminary activities such as design planning, surveys, logistics, and safety checks have been ongoing.

Recent testing of the breakwater design in the United Kingdom involved simulating hurricane wave impacts on a scale model to ensure structural resilience during extreme weather conditions.

Environmental preservation is a key focus of the project. Coral rehabilitation, in collaboration with the Saba Conservation Foundation, will start in January 2025. Efforts include coral relocation, monitoring, and building local knowledge to minimize the impact of construction on the reef ecosystem.

Preparations for marine works are also progressing. Concrete components for the harbor breakwater will be constructed in St. Martin, with onsite activities planned after the 2025 hurricane season.

Growth

The Black Rocks Harbor Project aims to enhance Saba’s infrastructure, promote sustainable growth, and safeguard the island’s natural environment.

