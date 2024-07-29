News President Maduro declares himself winner of Venezuelan election Redactie 29-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

CARACAS – The current president, Nicolás Maduro, has declared himself the winner of last Sunday’s election. According to him and the electoral authorities, he secured 51% of the votes. The main opponent, Edmundo González, reportedly received 44% of the votes.

Even before the election started, it was clear that tensions were high. President Nicolás Maduro had already announced that if he lost, he would resort to bloodshed. The atmosphere remains tense even after the election. Opposition leader Edmundo González claims it is evident that he won the election and alleges that the votes were tampered with.

Under Nicolás Maduro’s rule, Venezuela has suffered greatly. Many people are living in poverty. Due to what the opposition considers a dubious victory by Maduro, it is likely that people will take to the streets to protest.

