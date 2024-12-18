Bonaire Price Comparison November: Caribe Nobo Remains the Most Affordable Redactie 18-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (FTPKB) conducted another extensive price comparison of basic food items on Bonaire in November 2024. The study analyzed 176 products across 12 categories at 18 supermarkets. Magic City b.v. and Lian Xiang declined to participate, while Foodymarkt resumed its participation to promote transparency.

Caribe Nobo once again tops the list as the cheapest supermarket on Bonaire. With 30 affordable products, including vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy, and grain products, the supermarket offers savings of 44%, equivalent to a total of $114.55 less compared to other stores.

Bondigro takes second place with 23 competitively priced products, primarily in the categories of vegetables, fruits, spreads, and toiletries. Here too, the savings amount to 44%, or $73.15.

Famoso rounds out the top three with 12 affordable products, mainly baby items. This results in savings of 34%, or $42.36. Notably, Famoso also appears on the list of the most expensive supermarkets due to certain products being cheaper elsewhere.

Highest Price Increases at More Expensive Supermarkets

On the opposite end, Lucky supermarket ranks as the most expensive, with 16 products averaging 34% higher prices than the cheapest alternatives. This equates to an additional expense of $31.31.

Ideal Supermarket, also known as Jai Xing, follows with 13 products, primarily vegetables and fruits, that are on average 43% more expensive, costing consumers an extra $52.47. Famoso is also on this list with 12 products averaging 25% higher prices, adding $19.80 to consumers’ bills.

Stable Price Differences Compared to October

The average price difference between the cheapest and most expensive products remained stable at 40% in November, the same as in October. The largest discrepancies were observed in cooking oil and margarine (58%), cleaning products (51%), and sugar (51%). Significant price differences were also found in vegetables, fruits, and spreads, each at 45%.

Other categories, such as toiletries (42%), meat and fish (36%), and beverages (36%), also showed notable fluctuations.

Advice for Consumers

FTPKB advises consumers to consult the price comparison list before shopping. This helps make informed choices and save on daily expenses. The full price list is available on the website tiendapakonsumido.com.

