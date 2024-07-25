Geen categorie Prices on Bonaire rise by 2.5% in the second quarter Redactie 25-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In the second quarter of 2024, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.5 percent more expensive than a year earlier. The inflation rate is lower than in the first quarter of 2024, when it was 3.4 percent. This is reported by CBS based on the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St. Eustatius, prices increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, while they decreased by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024. On Saba, inflation was 2.0 percent in the second quarter of 2024, slightly higher than the 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Prices on Bonaire rose by 1.0 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Various product groups showed an increase. For instance, the prices of over-the-counter medicines rose by 8.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gasoline also became 6.7 percent more expensive this quarter. Food prices increased by 0.9 percent, mainly due to the price rise of fresh vegetables. Airfares became 6.8 percent cheaper compared to the first quarter of 2024, which had a dampening effect on price developments.

On St. Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 2.0 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter. Transport prices increased in the second quarter; airfares were 8.9 percent more expensive than the previous quarter, and boat tickets rose by 28.4 percent. Various product groups such as furniture, toiletries, and telephone and internet services also saw price increases. Finally, prices in the hospitality sector increased slightly by 1.0 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On Saba, prices increased by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. Various goods and services became more expensive, such as toiletries and other body care items, which increased by 5.9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Furniture and floor coverings also saw a price increase of 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter. The prices for products for home maintenance and repair slightly decreased by 2.3 percent in the second quarter. The increase in the second quarter was tempered by stable airfare prices, which typically rise in this period.

4