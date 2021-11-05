Prime Minister Jacobs super proud of new Police Officers













PHILIPSBURG- Last week, a new batch of officers was sworn in for the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSXM). The officers had started the police training school on the island in year 2018.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said she was very proud during the meeting with the new agents. “The Government of St. Maarten is extremely proud of you, our newest group of police officers. We also look forward to the next batch of aspiring agents, and the next ones to come. We have to continue to provide this organization with new blood”, says Jacobs

Protect and serve

Jacobs also thanked the graduates for taking what she described as a serious and serious responsibility to protect and serve the people of St. Maarten.