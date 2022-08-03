Prime Minister Jacobs takes look at SXM Airport Reconstruction Project

PHILIPSBURG- The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs on Tuesday participated in an invited tour which further apprised her of an update on the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project on August 2, 2022.

Spearheading the walkthrough tour of the terminal building were members of the PJIAE Management Board, CEO, Brian Mingo, CFO, Ben van der Klift and the Project Management Unit (PMU). Jacobs remarked that she was happy to see progress, despite various challenges. “Getting a first-hand look from time to time, is always more comprehensive than a written report.” said Jacobs of the construction.

Modernize

The Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is an essential development that will modernize the 15-year-old terminal building, that encountered catastrophic damages by hurricane Irma in 2017.