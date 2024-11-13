Saba Princess Beatrix (86) begins energetic three-day working visit to Sint Maarten and Saba Redactie 13-11-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Foto ABC Online Media

PHILIPSBURG – Princess Beatrix, who will turn 87 early next year, continues to remain remarkably active. After an evening out in Amsterdam, where she was the guest of honor at the Ballet Gala, she boarded a flight yesterday morning bound for Sint Maarten for a three-day working visit.

In the early afternoon, Beatrix landed at Princess Juliana International Airport, named after her mother. This location holds special significance for the princess, as she personally inaugurated the airport’s new terminal in 2006. The airport suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 but has now been fully restored after intensive renovations. Tomorrow, Beatrix will officially preside over its reopening, a moment that symbolizes both the island’s recovery and her personal connection to the region.

However, this visit is not solely about the airport’s reopening. Princess Beatrix has long been committed to nature conservation in the Caribbean and will visit various projects in the coming days organized by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), of which she is a patron. This organization focuses on preserving the unique nature of the islands, and since her abdication in 2013, Beatrix has visited nearly all the former Dutch Antilles to demonstrate her ongoing involvement.

Saba

On Friday, Beatrix will conclude her visit with a trip to the neighboring island of Saba. She will continue her journey aboard a small propeller plane, as the Gulfstream in which she arrived yesterday cannot land on Saba’s short runway. This logistical challenge is just a small part of her dynamic visit, during which the princess once again dedicates herself to nature conservation and education in the region.

