Saba Princess Beatrix highlights conservation efforts during visit to Saba Redactie 18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The princess at the Sea Urchin Hatchery. Photo: Adam Watkins/DCNA

SABA – During a recent visit to Saba, Princess Beatrix explored the island’s innovative conservation projects, hosted by the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF).

At the Saba Research Center, she toured the Caribbean’s first sea urchin hatchery, where researchers are cultivating herbivorous sea urchins to aid coral reef restoration. These sea urchins, devastated by disease in the 1980s, are critical for maintaining healthy reefs by controlling algae growth. The initiative is part of efforts to protect Saba’s marine ecosystems from the effects of climate change.

Princess Beatrix also visited SCF’s Botanical Garden, where she participated in the ReLeaf Project, aimed at reforestation and enhancing biodiversity. Guided by SCF staff and Junior Rangers, she learned about native and endemic plants and even joined the youth in deploying “seed bombs” to help restore local flora.

Youngsters

The activity highlighted the role of younger residents in conservation and underscored the importance of environmental stewardship on the island.

0