Sint Maarten Princess Beatrix reopens terminal at SXM Airport, celebrating 80 years of legacy and resilience Redactie 15-11-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Princess Beatrix and PJIA Director Brian Mingo unveil a commemorative sign celebrating the reopening of the terminal building. Photo: PJIA

PHILIPSBURG- Thursday marked a historic day at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The airport commemorated the re-opening of its terminal building, with a both festive and royal ceremony attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.

The occasion carries historical significance, as it marked almost exactly 80 years since the airport was first inaugurated in 1944 by Princess Beatrix’s mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Juliana of the Netherlands, after whom the airport is named.

Nearly eight decades after the airport was first opened by Princess Juliana, Princess Beatrix unveiled a commemorative plaque, symbolizing a connection that spans generations. With applause from dignitaries, local officials, and the community, the event highlighted the enduring bond between the Dutch Royal Family and Sint Maarten—a bond that has supported the island through times of prosperity and challenge alike.

CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport Brian Mingo emphasized the importance for the island: “Today, we celebrate not only a new beginning for Princess Juliana International Airport but also the continuation of an 80-year legacy. We are honored to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix, whose presence today underscores the significance of our island, our airport—not only as a hub for tourism but also as an essential economic lifeline for St. Maarten and many of our neighboring islands. Our new terminal building reflects the commitment and resilience of our team, our airport. It has been built stronger and better to withstand the storms of tomorrow. Moreover, it has been improved to deliver the perfect passenger experience we all strive for. Our airport stands as a vital gateway, connecting people and cultures across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Unity and tenacity

In his address, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina emphasized the unity and tenacity that made this day possible: ‘“Through resilience, dedication, and hard work, we have turned vision into reality. This achievement is a testament to the spirit of Sint Maarten—a nation that rises above challenges and pursues greatness. As we celebrate today, let us carry forward the belief that together, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. My gratitude goes out to every Saint Martiner, big and small, who has stood by the airport throughout this journey, turning dreams into milestones.”

