Saba Princess Beatrix visits renovated Queen Wilhelmina Park Redactie 20-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The princess during her visit to the park. Photo: Royal House of The Netherlands.

THE BOTTOM- Princess Beatrix, as part of her visit to St. Maarten and Saba, recently visited the Queen Wilhelmina Park in The Bottom to view its ongoing renovation. The park is named after the grandmother of the Princess, Queen Wilhelmina.

With support from the Jantje Beton foundation, children and residents designed a new layout that balances play, community gathering, and nature.

Princess Beatrix’s visit highlighted the park’s historical significance and its role as a central space for the local community.

