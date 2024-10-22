The Netherlands Princess Beatrix visits Sint Maarten and Saba Redactie 22-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The Bottom - Photo credit Kai Wulf

THE HAGUE – From November 12 to 15, Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, patron of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), will undertake an official visit to Sint Maarten and Saba. The visit will focus on conservation and community initiatives, with the Princess scheduled to meet with various organizations and projects dedicated to environmental protection and local well-being.

On November 13 and 14, the Princess will visit Sint Maarten, where she will attend a spoken word event at Emilio Wilson Park. The event will highlight the impact of native and invasive species on the island’s natural habitats. To symbolize the importance of conservation, she will plant a native tree in the park. At Milton Peters College, the Princess will attend a class on sustainable maritime management, organized by the Nature Foundation St. Maarten. She will also learn about a local recycling initiative, where young people will share insights on the impact of plastic pollution.

The Princess will further explore the newly completed Salt Pond promenade and take a boat tour along Mullet Bay, the island’s only RAMSAR site, to understand the significance of local mangroves. She will also visit Little Key, an area at the center of proposed legislation to become Sint Maarten’s first protected nature park, and will preside over the reopening of the rebuilt Princess Juliana International Airport.

On November 15, Princess Beatrix will visit the Saba Research Center of the Saba Conservation Foundation, where she will be briefed on marine research and coral restoration projects. Additionally, she will unveil a new sign at the Queen Wilhelmina Park and meet children who have participated in the renovation of the community space. Her visit will also include a tour of the Botanical Garden and a youth center called ‘The Spot,’ where topics such as reforestation and child-friendly communities will be discussed.

This visit highlights Princess Beatrix’s dedication to the importance of nature education and environmental protection in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Her presence emphasizes the need for both conservation efforts and community engagement for the islands’ future. “We are honored to welcome the Princess. Her commitment to conservation aligns with our mission to preserve the unique heritage of Sint Maarten and Saba,” said Arno Verhoeven of the DCNA.

0