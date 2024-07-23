Sint Maarten Princess Juliana Airport supports rebuilding efforts at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Airports after Hurricane Beryl Redactie 23-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

SIMPSON BAY – Last week, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) announced a comprehensive support package for St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl. Demonstrating a strong commitment to humanitarian aid and regional solidarity, PJIAE has pledged both financial and logistical support to assist in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The airport of St. Maarten has committed $20,000 in immediate financial assistance to bolster relief operations at the airports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition to the financial aid, PJIAE will send a team of experienced logistics and operations personnel to provide on-the-ground support.

“Our hearts go out to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “We are dedicated to offering immediate relief and long-term support to help strengthen the airport’s operations. This initiative reflects our core values of solidarity and responsibility towards airports in our region and is a joint effort of the DCCA.”

