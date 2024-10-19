Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport to host walk for breast cancer awareness Redactie 19-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The airport is dedicating a lot of attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: PJIAE

PHILIPSBURG – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) has announced “The Princess Walk,” an event organized in collaboration with The Elektralytes Foundation and The Positive Foundation.

The initiative aims to raise both awareness and funds in support of breast cancer prevention and care. The walk is scheduled for Friday, October 25th, 2024, starting with a warm-up session at 5:30 PM led by fitness coach Learie. The event will begin in front of the PJIA Terminal Building, and participants will follow a route that takes them across the Causeway Bridge before returning to the terminal. PJIA’s Rescue and Firefighting Team will also accompany the walkers.

In line with this year’s theme, “Steppin’ together, check-in together,” participants are encouraged to purchase event T-shirts for $10, with all proceeds benefiting The Elektralytes Foundation and The Positive Foundation. The slogan emphasizes unity in the fight against breast cancer, highlighting the importance of early detection. The first 100 participants to arrive will receive a special token of appreciation.

Solidarity

The event symbolizes community solidarity and aims to reinforce the importance of awareness, education, and early detection in the ongoing battle against breast cancer.

0