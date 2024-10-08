Bonaire Privacy watchdog BES continues enforcement procedure against Public Entity Bonaire Redactie 08-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The BES Data Protection Supervisory Commission (CBP BES) has imposed an enforcement penalty on the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) for repeatedly failing to comply with agreements regarding the protection of personal data.

CBP BES states that despite some measures taken by the OLB, such as the introduction of access cards, the protection of personal data remains inadequate. The privacy watchdog acknowledges that the OLB cites organizational obstacles, but the commission still considers the progress insufficient.

Inspections

Unannounced inspections will now follow, where non-compliance may result in a fine of 90,000 dollars. CBP BES stresses the importance of privacy protection for the citizens of the BES islands.

