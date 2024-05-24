Advertisement
Processing income tax return
24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
If you have submitted your tax return correctly and complete through MijnCN.nl before the 15th of May, we will ensure that your return is processed by the 1st of November. If you are entitled to a refund, you will also receive your money then.
Should we have any questions about your tax return, we will contact you. It is not neccesary to contact the Belastingdienst CN yourself about the date of completion of your tax return. We will do our utmost to process your return as quickly and accurately as possible.
We thank you for your understanding and patience.
