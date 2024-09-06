Saba
Production of Saba Splash paused once again
06-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Saba Government has communicated that the production of Saba Splash water is once against halted.
Effective immediately, sales of water at the Receiver’s Office are suspended. However, consumers can still purchase Saba Splash at Big Rock, Unique Supermarket, and Saba Greens while supplies last.
While the current stock at the various stores is limited, the Government has also communicated that they hope stock can be replenished by next week.
