Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
28-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Participants and trainers completed the four-day ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Friday, September 27, on Bonaire. The training was organized by the Dutch Caribbean Probation Service in collaboration with Rutgers, a sexuality expertise center in the European Netherlands.
Participants gained new skills and knowledge to prevent youths aged 12 to 18 from exhibiting repeated sexually inappropriate and criminal behavior. The training provided a practical approach to help young people better manage relationships and sexuality.
Intervention
With their certificate, participants can now apply the “Know Your Boundaries” intervention in their work with and for young people within a judicial framework.
