Bonaire Progress made with installation of new lights at Flamingo Airport Redactie 11-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Flamingo Airport Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Notable progress is being made with the project to install new runway lights at Bonaire’s Flamingo Airport. A large part is carried out during the nights, to limit the impact on normal airport operations.

Representatives from SPIE Nederland were present last week to show significant advancements in the project, while Rijkswaterstaat, assigned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, conducted a safety inspection of the site.

Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) also assisted in supervising the technical aspects of the work, in collaboration with the maintenance team of Bonaire International Airport.

