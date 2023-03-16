Progressive Labor Party once again wins election on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – The Progressive Labor Party (PLP) of St. Eustatius has again won the island council elections on the island. The party received a total of 978 votes, against 662 for the Democratic Party (DP-Statia).

The CDA-Statia got stuck at a total of 117 votes, not enough for a seat in the island council.

This again makes the PLP the party with the most votes. Also striking is the fact that list pusher and former party leader Clyde van Putten has again become the largest voter on the island. Van Putten received more votes than party leader Rechelline Leerdan.

Last

Of the three BES-islands St. Eustatius was the last party to announce the election results at around 1.30 in the morning.