Public Entity Saba and Ballast Nedam Sign Construction Contract for New Harbour Construction

Commissioner Bruce Zagers signs the contract while Eric van Zuthem of Ballast Nedam looks on. Photo: PES

THE HAGUE/THE BOTTOM- On Tuesday, October 8th, Public Entity Saba and Ballast Nedam International Projects signed a construction contract for the new Black Rocks Harbor, marking a historic milestone.

The contract was signed by Commissioner of Finance and Infrastructure Bruce Zagers, and Eric van Zuthem of Ballast Nedam. Over 30 people, including officials from ministries and members of the Second Chamber, attended.

The project, initially planned as a renovation after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, will begin construction after the 2025 hurricane season, with completion expected by December 2026.

Cooperation

Commissioner Zagers emphasized the importance of the project for Saba and highlighted the strong cooperation between the Saba Government and the National Government.

