Public Entity Saba clears over 35 car wrecks in one week

Photo car wreck - Public Entity Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba has made significant strides in its Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project, successfully relocating more than 35 car wrecks to the Waste Management Facility within just one week of launching the initiative on August 28th.

Currently, around 150 car wrecks are housed at the waste facility, where they are being processed and prepared for recycling. The project isn’t limited to vehicles; it also encompasses other scrap metal, including steel, galvalume, and old engines, all of which are being collected and handled as part of this effort.

This rapid progress underscores both community involvement and the project’s critical role in upholding public health standards and ensuring safety for Saba’s residents. Car wrecks and metal waste can become breeding grounds for pests and pose risks during emergencies or natural disasters. By removing these hazards, the initiative is contributing to the island’s overall well-being.

At the Waste Management Facility, ongoing recycling efforts are enhanced by metal baling, a process that compresses large metal items to optimize space and facilitate shipping for recycling. This not only improves efficiency at the facility but also supports a more sustainable future for the island.

Public Entity Saba urges residents to utilize this opportunity to dispose of car wrecks and metal waste from private properties at no cost. However, the facility’s capacity is limited, which means some items may not be immediately transported after a request is made.

This project reflects Saba’s dedication to improving public health, safety, and sustainability. Residents are encouraged to keep their properties free from scrap metal, a crucial step in maintaining a clean and safe environment.

For more information on participating in the Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project, please visit: Car Wreck Removal | Public Entity Saba (sabagov.nl).

