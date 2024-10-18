Saba Public Entity Saba studies long-term solutions for rockfall risk Redactie 18-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Finding a long-term solution for the problem of falling rocks remains a solution. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba (PES) has informed that repairs to Fort Bay Road fencing have been completed. The project, which began in mid-September, included repairing the steel posts and steel mesh.

This repair aimed to maintain the construction of the fencing before damage caused by heavy rainfall and rockslides, through the reinforcement and tightening of the steel horizontal cables.

As presented in the last Central Committee meeting held on September 17th, 2024, Head of Infrastructural and Spatial Planning Zelda Meeuwsen shared the ideas for longer term solutions meant to ensure the safety of Fort Bay Road through mitigating the damage from falling rocks. A variety of designs were shown, including a catch fence, gabion wall, retaining wall and a gallery rock shed, with each ranging in durability and price.

Long-term

PES is also exploring the possibility of using a combination of solutions in order to find a long-term solution for the problem of the falling rocks.

