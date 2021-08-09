Public Entity St. Eustatius appoints Two Youth Workers













Photo: From left; Curdy Lewis and Dane Connell

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Directorate of Social Domain of the Public Entity St. Eustatius has strengthened their approach on teenagers. The Unit recently appointment two youth workers, namely, Curdy Lewis and Dane Connell.

Curdy is already active within the Unit Social Support. She will now focus full-time on working with and for teenagers. Dane Connell, who is a new addition to the team will remain a part-time sports ambassador for the St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation (SSFF). Together they will liaise with teenagers, support and connect with stakeholders, increase activities and assist in further improving youth facilities on the Island.

The appointment of the youth workers is a way forward which will create a positive environment for teenagers on the island. The goal is to offer teenagers a positive experience, improve their self-esteem and social skills. All youngsters will have access to valuable life lessons that will help them to make better decisions when dealing with problems, aggression or loss. They will now have someone they can turn to, ask questions in all areas of life, share ideas and to organize activities.

The appointment of the youth workers is in line with the transition of preventative youth work from the Center for Youth and Family to the Public Entity. This is also similar as to current developments on Saba and Bonaire. The ministry of Health, Wellbeing and Sports remains a key-partner supporting the Public Entity also financially.

