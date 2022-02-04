Public Health extends source and contact investigation

- 56Shares
KRALENDIJK – The source and contact investigation has been expanded again. This means that the infected person will be asked more questions. Employees of the Public Health Department are again calling all people who have taken a PCR test in the test street.
This will give the department a better idea of the spread of infections. People who have been tested in the test street will also no longer receive an email with the test result. The department can call people again about a positive or negative test result, as the number of infections is decreasing. They aim to call everyone within 24 hours after the test.
