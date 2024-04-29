Advertisement
Public Holiday on the 1st of May
29-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
This Wednesday Labour Day will be celebrated. Most public offices and services will be closed. People who have to work on the 1st of May have to be paid as public holiday.
Do you have questions about your rights and duties as an employer or employee? Contact the RCN unit for Social Affairs and Employment via (+599) 318-3376 (St. Eustatius) and (+599) 416-3804
(Saba) or arbeidszaken@rijksdienstcn.com.
