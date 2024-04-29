Advertisement Public Holiday on the 1st of May Sander Engelbertink 29-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

This Wednesday Labour Day will be celebrated. Most public offices and services will be closed. People who have to work on the 1st of May have to be paid as public holiday.

Do you have questions about your rights and duties as an employer or employee? Contact the RCN unit for Social Affairs and Employment via (+599) 318-3376 (St. Eustatius) and (+599) 416-3804

(Saba) or arbeidszaken@rijksdienstcn.com.