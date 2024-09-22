Saba
Public safety head Saba engages SHS students in hurricane preparedness workshops
22-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- Walle Bos, Head of Public Order and Safety, visited Sacred Heart Elementary School to educate students in grades 2 through 6 on hurricane preparedness.
Through interactive one-hour sessions, Bos engaged students with discussions, a “Bag of goods” activity to identify useful hurricane items, and hands-on experience with radios used by Saba’s crisis organization.
The sessions encouraged students to think critically about hurricane readiness and the challenges of communication during emergencies.
Stay prepared
Bos concluded by thanking the students for their attentiveness and urging them to stay prepared.
