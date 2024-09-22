Saba Public safety head Saba engages SHS students in hurricane preparedness workshops Redactie 22-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Walle Bos with one of the groups the workshop was provided to. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- Walle Bos, Head of Public Order and Safety, visited Sacred Heart Elementary School to educate students in grades 2 through 6 on hurricane preparedness.

Through interactive one-hour sessions, Bos engaged students with discussions, a “Bag of goods” activity to identify useful hurricane items, and hands-on experience with radios used by Saba’s crisis organization.

The sessions encouraged students to think critically about hurricane readiness and the challenges of communication during emergencies.

Stay prepared

Bos concluded by thanking the students for their attentiveness and urging them to stay prepared.

0