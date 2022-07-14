Public Tender for Contractor Construction of Building Statia

TEXT IN ENGLISH AND DUTCH BELOW

Public Tender with pre -selection Construction of a building for out-of-school care

Openbare Aanbesteding met voorselectie Bouw van een gebouw voor Buitenschoolse Opvang

General

The Public Entity Sint Eustatius intends to construct a new building for out-of-school care. The building has a gross floor area of approximately 1,750m2 and will be located on the Road to Lynch. Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023.

What is OLE looking for?

In order to select a contractor for this project, the Public Entity of St. Eustatius organizes a public tender with pre-selection. Contractors interested in taking part in the pre-selection are invited to express their interest and submit the following information:

Excerpt from the Chamber of Commerce, not older than 3 months. Organization chart of the company. CV of personnel responsible for the planning and quality of this project. Company’s financial reports for the past 3 years, signed by an accountant. Letter from the Tax office, stating that the contractor is up to date with his tax payments. Proof by means of a CV. that the intended construction manager has successfully completed comparable projects. A list of possible subcontractors and their technical references.

The companies that, based on the assessment of the submitted information, are assumed to be able to complete the project successfully, will be invited to participate in the tender and submit a financial proposal.

Are you interested?

The requested information should be sent to tender@statiagov.com before 4 p.m. (local time) on August 1, 2022. More information can be obtained by email: tender@statiagov.com .

The St. Eustatius 2020 Procurement Regulations apply to this tender.

Openbare Aanbesteding met voorselectie Bouw van een gebouw voor Buitenschoolse Opvang

Aanleiding

Het Openbaar Lichaam Sint Eustatius heeft het voornemen om een nieuw gebouw voor Buitenschoolse Opvang te realiseren. Het gebouw heeft een bruto vloeroppervlak van ca. 1.750m2 en komt te liggen aan de Road to Lynch. De start van de bouw staat gepland voor het eerste kwartaal van 2023.

Waar is OLE naar opzoek?

Om een aannemer voor dit project te selecteren, organiseert het Openbaar Lichaam Sint Eustatius een openbare aanbesteding met voorselectie. Aannemers die interesse hebben om deel te nemen aan de voorselectie, worden uitgenodigd om hun interesse kenbaar te maken en de volgende informatie in te dienen:

Uittreksel KvK, niet ouder dan 3 maanden; Organogram van het bedrijf; CV van personeel dat verantwoordelijk is voor de planning en kwaliteit van dit project; Financiële verslagen van het bedrijf over de afgelopen 3 jaar, ondertekend door een accountant; Brief van de belastingdienst, waarin staat dat de aannemer bij is met zijn belastingbetalingen; Bewijs d.m.v. een CV. dat de beoogde uitvoerder vergelijkbare projecten succesvol heeft afgerond; Een lijst van mogelijke onderaannemers en hun technische referenties.

De bedrijven die op basis van de beoordeling van de ingediende informatie geacht worden het project tot een goed einde te kunnen brengen, zullen worden uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan de aanbesteding en een financieel voorstel in te dienen.

Heeft u interesse?

De gevraagde informatie moet worden verzonden naar tender@statiagov.com voor 16.00 uur (lokale tijd) op 1 augustus 2022. Meer informatie kan worden verkregen via e-mail: tender@statiagov.com .

Op deze aanbesteding is de Regeling Aanbestedingen St. Eustatius 2020 van toepassing.