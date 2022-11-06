Public Works Bonaire closes several roads due to flooding

KRALENDIJK – The heavy rain showers of Saturday has made the Public Entity Bonaire decide to close several roads after they filled with rainwater.

The public works team was quick to close the center area (Centrumgebied) and the sea promenade to all traffic. There were several reports of flooding at various places on the island. As a preventive measure, all harvesting, dams and drainage are being regularly checked.

The roadblocks caused a real traffic chaos, especially in combination with the fact that the Gouverneur Debrotweg is already closed and certain parts of the road are seriously affected by the heavy rainfall.

According to the Government, however, there have been no reports of evacuation and emergency shelter and citizens generally show themselves to be self-reliant. The Red Cross was also ready to provide assistance if needed.

More showers

Government points out that there could be even more showers, while winds mainly from south-westerly directions could also cause rough seas.